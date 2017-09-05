Huskers Start Preparing For Oregon

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska football team practiced for 75 minutes in half pads Monday evening. The defense and offense switched between practicing inside the Hawks Championship Center and outside on the Ed and Joyanne Gass practice fields. Defensive coordinator Bob Diaco met with the media after practice to reflect on the defense’s performance in the win against Arkansas State. Diaco outlined how the defensive staff aims to analyze game film. “We don’t really talk about statistics,” Diaco said. “We try to build the plan to keep the points down so at the end of the game, we have one more point than our opponent. That’s the defensive objective: to defend the opponent’s scoreboard and how we need to win the game.”

Diaco also shared his thoughts on the Blackshirts’ overall performance Saturday. “We built a game plan, articulated it to the players, they did a wonderful job in game one putting it together,” Diaco said. “They were fantastic, just like they’ve been since the moment I met them. I’ve heard conversations from other people about all kinds of stuff. We have really, really wonderful young men, they’re talented. There’s some inexperience, but they’re going to gain valuable experience. They gained valuable experience on Saturday evening.” Following the win over Arkansas State, Diaco added that the defense did a great job turning the page on Monday to begin preparations for Saturday’s game at Oregon. “The work we got done today was just great,” Diaco said. “The coaching that they had the chance to get, they were totally locked in and excited. When you can win a football game and then get all of that stuff coached, that’s the best.” The Huskers will travel to Oregon this weekend for their second matchup of the 2017 season on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The game will be televised nationally on FOX and can be heard on the IMG Husker Sports Network.