Huskers Strike Early in Game Two, Sweep Doubleheader

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska baseball team (9-6) swept its doubleheader against Cal Poly on Saturday at Hawks Field, winning the second game by a 13-2 margin.

NU’s bats stayed hot after a season-high 22-run outing in the first game of the doubleheader. The Huskers knocked 13 hits in the second game, including four runs in the opening frame and three runs in the second inning.

Senior Matt Warren, making his fourth start of the season, earned the win in 5.2 innings, giving up two runs on three hits. Mike Waldron (1.1 innings), Byron Hood (0.1) and Zack Engelken (1.2) each came out of the bullpen for the Big Red. The group allowed only four Mustang hits in the game.

In the first inning, Scott Schreiber loaded the bases with a single after Mojo Hagge and Zac Repinski each walked. Jesse Wilkening’s sacrifice fly scored one run before Angelo Altavilla’s walk loaded the bases again. Luke Roskam roped a two-RBI double to drive in Schreiber and Repinski. Jaxon Hallmark’s sacrifice fly brought in Altavilla before the inning ended.

Freshman Zac Luckey, making his first career start, singled in his first at-bat as part of a 2-for-4 game. A one-out walk advanced Luckey to second base. Schreiber blasted his second home run of the season to extend NU’s lead to 7-0 after two innings.

The Huskers added one run in the fifth before Cal Poly scored two runs of its own in the top of the sixth. NU responded with one run in the bottom of the sixth. Nebraska added four runs in the eighth inning.

Repinski smashed a one-out double before Schreiber and Wilkening walked to load the bases. Altavilla drove in one run with his single through the left side. Roskam hit a two-RBI single to right field before Hallmark singled up the middle to add a fourth run before the inning ended.

The Huskers continue their nine-game homestand next week with two games against Northern Colorado. The games are set for Tuesday at 1:35 p.m. (CT) and Wednesday at 1:35 p.m., at Hawks Field.