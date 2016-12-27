Huskers Suffer Another Setback

Lincoln – Nebraska Men’s Basketball Coach Tim Miles announced Tuesday that Anton Gill will miss the remainder of the 2016-17 season after suffering a ruptured patella tendon in his right knee earlier this week. Gill, a 6-foot-3 guard from Raleigh, N.C, suffered the injury during a team workout Sunday evening and test results Monday revealed the ruptured patella tendon. According to Nebraska Men’s Basketball Athletic Trainer R.J. Pietig, Gill will have surgery on Wednesday and the typical rehab for the injury is between 6-8 months.

Gill had played in all 12 games and made one start for the Huskers this season, averaging 3.8 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. He comes off a season-high 10-point effort against Southern on Dec. 20, and also had 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the win over Dayton at the Wooden Legacy on Nov. 24. Gill spent the first two seasons of his college career at Louisville before transferring to Nebraska.