Huskers swept by Drake in Doubleheader

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska softball team (10-17) fell to Drake (17-13) by a score of 7-1 on Tuesday in game one of a doubleheader.

Courtney Wallace (2-2) started and pitched 3.0 innings. She gave up three runs on four hits and had two strikeouts. Olivia Ferrell pitched 4.0 innings of relief. She gave up four runs on six hits and had two strikeouts.

Drake’s Nicole Newman dominated in the circle. She improved to 10-6 and pitched a complete 7.0 innings. She gave up one run on two hits and had 14 strikeouts.

Nebraska had two hits on the day. Samantha Owen hit a solo home run, while Lindsey Walljasper had the second hit. Madi Unzicker was also hit by a pitch to give Nebraska another base runner in the game.

In the first, Drake loaded the bases with one out after a pair of walks and a Husker error, but Nebraska got back-to-back outs to get out of the jam.

In the top of the third, Drake took a 3-0 lead. A single and a walk put two runners on and both advanced on a wild pitch. A fielder’s choice scored one run and a single score another run. With two outs, a walk loaded the bases. A single to right field scored one run, but Peyton Glatter made a good throw home to get the second runner out at the plate and get out of the inning.

Owen hit a two-out solo home run in the bottom of the fourth to break up Drake’s perfect game and get the Huskers on the board.

In the fifth, Madi Unzicker was hit by a pitch with two outs. She stole second to get in scoring position, but was stranded as the next batter struck out.

Drake scored four runs in the top of the sixth off four hits, including a two-run homer.

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska softball team (10-18) dropped game two of its mid-week doubleheader to Drake (18-13) by a score of 14-0.

Drake’s Nicole Timmons (8-7) pitched a complete 5.0 inning game. She gave up two hits in the shutout and recorded seven strikeouts.

Lindsey Walljasper (4-6) started and pitched 4.0 innings. She gave up six runs on seven hits and recorded six strikeouts. Regan Mergele pitched 1.0 inning of relief. She gave up eight runs – six unearned – and walked four batters.

Samantha Owen and Rylie Unzicker each had a hit on the day.

Drake took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third, scoring two runs off three hits. The Bulldogs extended their lead in the top of the fourth, scoring four runs off three hits.

The Huskers got their first hit in the bottom of the fourth when Samantha Owen hit a one-out single. Rylie Unzicker also singled to put runners on the corners with two outs, but a ground out ended the inning.

Drake did damage in the top of the fifth, scoring eight runs. The Bulldogs had four hits and capitalized on a Husker error, scoring six unearned runs.

Nebraska couldn’t make up the difference in the bottom of the inning.

Nebraska continues its home stand this weekend, when Illinois comes to Bowlin Stadium for a three-game series. Game one is set for Friday at 5:30 p.m. A live radio broadcast will be available on Huskers.com. The game will also be televised on BTN. For tickets and game day information, visit Huskers.com.