Huskers to Compete at 2018 Hall of Fame Classic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (March 6, 2018) – The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced that Nebraska will join Texas Tech, USC and Missouri State in the championship rounds of the 2018 Hall of Fame Classic Nov. 19-20 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

The Hall of Fame Classic will be the culminating event of college basketball’s Hall of Fame Weekend, which also includes the 13th annual induction ceremony for the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. That event will take place on Sunday, Nov. 18, at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland in Kansas City.

The semifinal rounds will be held on Monday, Nov. 19. The finals will take place the following day, Tuesday, Nov. 20, beginning with the consolation game, followed by the championship game. All four contests will be aired on an ESPN network.

Select tickets for the championship round games at Sprint Center will be available beginning Tuesday, March 6th at 10 am CT through www.axs.com, www.halloffameweekend.com, or by phone at 1-888-929-7849, and will remain on sale through the end of March. Additional tickets will be available beginning on Saturday, August 4th at 10:00am CT via the same ticket outlets, including at the Sprint Center Box Office.

The Huskers enter the postseason with a 22-10 record, including a 13-5 mark in the Big Ten to finish fourth in the conference in 2017-18. All-Big Ten performers James Palmer Jr. and Isaac Copeland Jr., lead three Huskers who average double figures on the season. Palmer is among the Big Ten leaders in scoring at 17.3 points per game, while Copeland averages 12.9 points and a team-high 6.2 rebounds per game.

“Our program is excited to play in the 2018 Hall of Fame Classic,” Nebraska Coach Tim Miles said. “When building our non-conference schedule, we look for opportunities to play high-quality games, as well as provide a great experience for our team. With USC, Texas Tech and Missouri State in the 2018 field, the Hall of Fame Classic will provide us an important early-season test. Many of our fans remember annually going to Kansas City for the conference tournament, and the Hall of Fame Classic gives our fans a chance to enjoy a great city and cheer on the Huskers in an outstanding tournament close to home.”

The complete bracket, including matchups and television times for the 2018 Hall of Fame Classic, will be announced at a later date.

For more information on the Hall of Fame Classic, please visit www.halloffameweekend.com and follow us on Twitter at @HOFClassic.

—- Hall of Fame Classic Championship Rounds —-

Semifinal Doubleheader

Sprint Center – Kansas City, Mo.

Monday, November 19

Championship Doubleheader

Sprint Center – Kansas City, Mo.

Tuesday, November 20

Rest of the Hall of Fame Classic Field at a Glance

Missouri State – The Bears finished the regular season at 7-11 in the Missouri Valley Conference, good for seventh place, and 18-15 overall……Led by senior forwards Alize Johnson, averaging team-highs in points (15.0), rebounds (11.6) and assists (2.8) and Jarrid Rhodes (10.8ppg) … Kyle Moats, Director of Athletics of the Bears, stated: “Missouri State is very honored to participate in the 2018 Hall of Fame Classic. It’s not only an opportunity to showcase our program on the national stage, but also gives our players and staff an opportunity to play for a cause. We are honored to represent the state of Missouri, and we’re excited to play in Kansas City.”

Texas Tech – The Red Raiders are in the midst of one of their best seasons in school history, checking in at 11-7 in the ultra-competitive Big 12 Conference, good for second place, and 23-8 overall with a current ranking of 12th in the country…..Looking to participate in their second NCAA Tournament in the past three seasons… Led by dynamic senior point guard Keenan Evans (17.4ppg) and the freshman guard tandem of Zhaire Smith (11.5ppg) and Jarrett Culver (11.5ppg)… Red Raiders head coach Chris Beard said, “Our program is looking forward to competing in the Hall of Fame Classic and in front of Texas Tech fans in Kansas City and in the Midwest. The event has several talented teams and will help us prepare for our Big 12 schedule.”

USC – Finished in second place in the difficult Pac-12 Conference, at 12-6, and 21-10 overall… The Trojans are hoping to advance to their third consecutive NCAA Tournament.… led by junior forward Chimezie Metu (15.9ppg), and senior guards Jordan McLaughlin (12.5ppg) and Elijah Stewart (11.5ppg)…Fifth-year head coach Andy Enfield had this to say about participating in this year’s tournament: “We look forward to competing in the 2018 Hall of Fame Classic held at the Sprint Center in Kansas City next season. The Hall of Fame Tournaments are always competitive and this event will provide our team with a great challenge early in the season.”