Huskers To Host Event For Fans

Lincoln – The Nebraska baseball team will host a free fan fest on Friday, Feb. 3, at the Hawks Championship Center. The event is free to the public and is scheduled to run from 6 to 8 p.m. Fans do not need to pre-register for the event and the first 1,000 fans will receive a free piece of Valentino’s pizza and a bottle of water.

There will be multiple family activities, including a pitching station with a radar gun, home run derby, face painting, balloons, and inflatables. Starting at around 7:30 p.m. there will be a formal program where the 2017 team will be introduced. Head Coach Darin Erstad and players will also discuss the upcoming season.

The Huskers open the 2017 season on Friday, Feb. 17 in Tempe, Ariz., with a four-game series against UC Riverside. The 2017 home slate starts on Tuesday, March 7 when the Huskers host Northern Colorado at 1:35 p.m.