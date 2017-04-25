Huskers To Host Mavericks Tonight

Lincoln – After playing four straight road games, including a series victory at Minnesota, the Nebraska baseball team (23-15-1, 7-4-1 Big Ten) returns to Hawks Field on Tuesday for a meeting with the Omaha Mavericks (10-29, 7-11 Summit) at 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s showdown will be the second and final meeting between the two teams this season, with the Huskers taking the first meeting earlier this season in Omaha by a score of 3-1.

The Huskers are coming off a series win at Minnesota, who led the Big Ten Conference entering the weekend. The Gophers now sit second in the standings with a 8-4 league record and the Huskers are 0.5 game back in third place with a 7-4-1 record. Maryland sits at the top of the standings with a 12-3 record.

The Mavs also went on the road and won this past weekend, taking 2-for-3 from North Dakota State in Fargo, N.D. Omaha also split a pair of midweek games against Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Nebraska is 11-5 at home this season, but is yet to lose a midweek contest at Hawks Field. Omaha is 10-29 on the season, but eight of its 10 wins have come on the road. The Mavericks are 8-15 away from Omaha this year, including a 8-14 record in true road games.

Nebraska is 58-9 all-time against Omaha and has won nine straight against the

Mavs. Omaha last beat the Huskers on April 30, 1997, when it took the first game of a doubleheader, 17-13. Nebraska took game two of the double dip, 21-5.

Nebraska will be back in conference action this weekend with a three-game series at Ohio State. It will be the fifth conference series between the two teams since Nebraska joined the Big Ten, but just the second time to two teams have met for a series in Columbus. The only other time the Huskers went to Columbus for a league series was in 2012 and Nebraska took the series, 2-1. Nebraska dropped the opener, 10-2, but rallied to win the series with a doubleheader sweep on Sunday after a rain out on Saturday.