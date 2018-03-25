Huskers Too Much For Gophers

Schreiber Blasts Two Homers in 8-2 Win

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska baseball team (13-10, 1-1 Big Ten) evened the series against Minnesota with a 8-2 win over the Golden Gophers at Hawks Field on Saturday afternoon.

Senior Scott Schreiber smashed two home runs as part of a 3-for-4 performance with three RBIs and three runs scored. Schreiber now has a team-high six home runs this season and 32 homers for his career, two shy of joining Nebraska’s top-10 career home runs list. Saturday was the fifth multi-home run game of Schreiber’s career, including his two-home run effort against Northern Colorado on March 14.

Junior righty Matt Waldron made his fourth start of the season and threw 7.0 innings, giving up two runs (one earned run) and recorded five strikeouts. Reliever Paul Tillotson tossed 2.0 scoreless innings and allowed only one hit, while recording one strikeout.

Nebraska scored in each of the first five innings, including two runs in the opening frame. Schreiber’s home run to right field drove in Zac Repinski, who hit a leadoff single. In the second inning, Luke Roskam drew a leadoff walk. He advanced to second on Jaxon Hallmark’s single and then both baserunners advanced on Mojo Hagge’s sacrifice bunt. Joe Acker’s groundout scored Roskam to give NU a 3-0 advantage.

Schreiber hit a solo shot to right field in the bottom of the third to make it 4-0. In the top of the fourth, the Gophers scored their only two runs of the game to cut NU’s lead to 4-2. Nebraska responded with one run in the bottom of the fourth. Roskam reached on an error in the leadoff spot before making it to third base on a passed ball. Repinski’s sacrifice fly later in the inning brought in Roskam.

In the bottom of the fifth, Schreiber drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second when Jesse Wilkening singled to left field. Altavilla reached on a bunt to load the bases. Roskam’s sacrifice fly brought in Schreiber before Hallmark hit a two-RBI single up the middle to drive in Altavilla and Wilkening.

The Huskers and Gophers conclude their three-game series on Sunday at 2 p.m. (CT). The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.