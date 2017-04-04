Huskers Use Opportunity to Improve

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska football team practiced on for a little over two hours in full pads and helmets on Tuesday inside the Hawks Championship Center and outside on the Ed and Joyanne Gass field Tuesdayafternoon.

Defensive coordinator Bob Diaco addressed the media after practice.

“The energy is really strong. The guys are trying hard, even on a day like this, we have had an opportunity to install more defense,” Diaco said. “We have had an opportunity to add new critical situation. A lot of moving parts happened today. We got a lot of work done today. We had a good scrimmage on Saturday.”

Coach Diaco continued to discuss last Saturday’s practice scrimmage.

“We got a long way to go. So much to coach. We make our cut off at the end to try to bring home all of the teaching, the good the bad, and the ugly basically,” Diaco said.

“I was pleased with everybody and their effort and how hard they played and battled. I mean even in the first group with errors and mistakes and the offense drives down on basically the 10 yard line and their bow their backs and make a play.”

Diaco also reflected on the benefit from Saturday’s practice.

“What a great moment, what a great learning opportunity. As long as the ball is down on the field and we got a place to stand, we got a chance. “

Nebraska’s annual Red-White Spring Game is set for Saturday, April 15 at Memorial Stadium, and tickets are on sale at Huskers.com/Tickets.