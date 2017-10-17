Huskers Wrap Up Fall Practice

Lincoln, Neb. – The Red team won both five-inning games of doubleheader during the final night of the annual Red-White Series at Hawks Field on Monday. After taking Game One on Friday night by an 8-5 margin, the Red team took Game Two by a 9-4 result before winning Game Three, 8-6, on Monday night. Every at-bat started with a 1-1 count and pitch counts determined inning lengths. Runners left on base from the previous half inning for each team returned to their base for that team’s next batting opportunity. In Game Two, the Red team scored in all five innings despite only having five hits. The game was tied 4-4 after three frames, but the Red team batted in three runs in the fourth before adding two runs in the fifth. Five different players accounted for one hit each for the Red team. The Red team started senior right-hander Luis Alvarado, who threw a scheduled four innings before bringing in junior right-hander Byron Hood, who pitched the fifth inning of Game Two and the first inning of Game Three. Hood retired all five batters he faced in the fifth inning of Game Two. Junior right-hander Zack Engelken threw a scheduled four innings as the White team starter for Game Two. Junior right-hander Matt Waldron pitched the fifth inning of Game Two for the White team.

The White team’s Kennet Sorenson and Jeff Athey each had one hit. In Game Three, the Red team raced out to a 5-0 lead after two innings and held off a late rally by the White team. Hood threw a scoreless first inning for the Red team before Matt Warren threw a scheduled four innings. Five of the Red team’s first six batters reached base, and after scoring one run in the first frame, added four runs in the second inning. Ben Klenke, Scott Schreiber and Angelo Altavilla each scored in the second after returning to the bases they left off from in the first. Jesse Wilkening doubled and scored to add a run in the second inning. The White team pitched freshmen Max Schreiber (three innings) and Jake Minnick (two innings). Jeff Athey led the White team’s offense in Game Three with a 2-for-2 performance. Mike Addante’s double and Sorenson’s triple were among the Game Three highlights for the White team during a six-hit showing for the squad. The Huskers open their 2018 season on Feb. 16 in Tempe, Ariz. Nebraska’s complete 2018 regular-season schedule is available on Huskers.com.