Hyannis Knocks Elwood From State Tournament

LINCOLN – The Second-seed and 29-1 Hyannis Longhorns had a tough fight on their hands, but withstood a strong effort from Elwood to advance with a three sets to one win Thursday at Lincoln Northeast High School.

The first set was an “instant classic” as the Longhorns outlasted the Pirates 28-26 despite a late surge by Elwood and Felicia Knoerzer who had seven kills and a service ace in the set.

The Pirates came back and dominated set two with 25-15 win. Knoerzer again came up big, this time with four service aces and four kills.

The large crowd at the home of the Rockets settled in for another marathon set. Both teams battled back and forth in set three. Typically, only separated by a point our two. Much of the time Elwood had the advantage. Eventually, Hyannis’ Mackenzie Anderson heated up with a block, a service ace and four kills to pace the Longhorns and give them a 29-27 win and a 2-1 set advantage.

Elwood jumped out early in the fourth set, but Jackie Schwaneback and Margaret Sararik were too much for the Pirates as Elwood succumbed 25-21.

Knoezer finished with 22 unofficial kills on the afternoon and six service aces. Elwood finishes the season with a record of 17-14 and their first every trip to state.

Hyannis advances and will take on third-seed Exeter-Milligan on Friday.