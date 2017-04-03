Jablonski Named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week

Nebraska junior Kaylan Jablonski was recognized for her outstanding performance in the Huskers’ three-game weekend sweep at No. 22 Wisconsin on Monday, when Jablonski was named the Big Ten’s co-Player of the Week.

Jablonski excelled offensively and in the circle while leading Nebraska to the first three-game sweep of a ranked conference opponent in program history. In the circle, the right-hander posted a 3-0 record with a 2.45 ERA, allowing only seven runs in the three games against a Badger offense that entered the series ranked fourth nationally in scoring with an average of 7.3 runs per game. Jablonski came out of the bullpen in all three games but tossed 20.0 of Nebraska’s 22.0 innings in the series, throwing 342 total pitches. Offensively, Jablonski was 6-for-11 (.545) in the series with three doubles, one homer and four RBIs. She averaged 2.0 hits per game in the series – including at least one extra-base hit every game – while also averaging 1.3 RBIs per game and 1.0 run per game.

In game one, Jablonski took over in the circle to start the second inning following an injury to starting pitcher Cassie McClure. Jablonski allowed three runs while tossing the final 7.0 innings of Nebraska’s 7-4 eight-inning win. Jablonski went 3-for-3 at the plate in the win, recording a double, a homer and two RBIs. She teamed with freshman Tristen Edwards for back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning that gave Nebraska the victory.

In game two, Jablonski was called upon to enter the game in the bottom of the first inning with the Huskers trailing 1-0 and the bases loaded with none out. She allowed only one inherited runner to score and went on to throw 7.0 innings, allowing only one run. Offensively, Jablonski was 1-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBIs in the Huskers’ 8-3 victory.

Jablonski then came through again in game three, leading Nebraska to a 9-4 victory. She threw the final 6.0 innings of the win, allowing three runs. Offensively, Jablonski went 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice.

Jablonski is the second Husker to earn a Big Ten weekly award this season, as senior MJ Knighten was also named the co-Player of the Week on March 20. Jablonski shared this week’s award with Ohio State’s Emily Clark, while Michigan’s Megan Betsa was recognized as the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week and Minnesota’s Kendyl Lindaman was honored as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.