Jackson gets 23 as Eagles fall at home

CHADRON, Neb. – February 9, 2018 – Despite a slow start, the Chadron State College men out-shot the visiting MSU Denver Roadrunners in Chadron on Friday, 38.8 to 36.5 percent, yet couldn’t beat their opponents on the boards or in the turnover column, falling 62-47 in the Chicoine Center.

Following a 29-7 start by their opponent, the Eagles took advantage of a major shooting slump by the Roadrunners to launch a 20-4 run going into and coming out of halftime.

“The way we started the game is hard for me to wrap my head around,” said coach Houston Reed . “We made a run after that that made it a game again, and then came out in the second half with two choices. We could make excuses or we could come back and get back in the game. They competed, and gave themselves a chance, and that’s something I’m proud of.”

The Roadrunners got 19 of their 46 total rebounds on the offensive end of the court, leading to a lopsided 23-2 advantage in second-chance points. The Eagles finished with 29 caroms.

MSU Denver’s Cameron Williams took one-third of his team’s shots, hitting on 8-of-21 field goals to finish with 23 points. Likewise, CSC’s point guard Jaisean Jackson took nearly a third, shooting 10-of-16 from the field to match Williams for the game high.

For the Eagles, Jordan Mills was the next best offensive contributor with eight points.

CSC falls to 3-21, 1-17 RMAC with the loss, while MSU Denver improves to 14-10, 13-5 RMAC.

Chadron State hosts the University of Colorado Colorado Springs on Saturday, following the women’s game at 5:30 p.m.

Score by half:

MSU Denver 29 33 —-62

Chadron State 17 30 —-47

MSU Denver—Cameron Williams 23, Jaryn Taylor 10, Shane Fox 6, Peter Moller 5, Alvado Reyes-Abad 5, Allex Williams 5, Cain van Heyningen 4, Bounama Keita 2, Enrique Cortes Zotes 2. Totals: 23-63 (6-24) 10-16 62 points, 46 rebounds, 15 turnovers.