Jackson leads 11 Chadron State World-Herald All-Midlands selections

Led by senior running back Derek Jackson , the Chadron State College football team produced 11 All-Midlands selections on the Omaha World-Herald’s teams announced Sunday. Jackson’s All-Midlands recognition marked his third consecutive year being honored by the World-Herald.

On the NCAA Division II team, formerly dubbed “All-Nebraska”, Jackson rushed for more than 100 yards in five of Chadron State’s final six games as he finished with 1,058 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He was CSC’s top rusher in 2016 with 564 yards. But he nearly doubled that total this season, scoring multiple touchdowns five times.

“He was a guy we could always go to when we needed that tough yardage,” Chadron coach Jay Long said. “Every day you knew what you were going to get out of DJ, whether it was in the weight room, the classroom or on the football field. He was a guy who was a great worker.”

Chadron State had five total offensive team members, four on defense, and two on special teams.

On offense, sophomore wide receiver Jackson Dickerson and his classmate, tight end Colt Foster , along with offensive linemen Matt Barden , a senior, and Travis Romsa , a junior, made the squad.

The defense was represented at all three levels. Senior defensive tackles Truett Box and Mitch Collicott hold down the middle of the line. Linebacker Keenan Johnson , a sophomore, made the team for his second of two seasons. Senior Brian Wood , a safety, also made the team.

Sophomore Stevann Brown was named the All-Midlands return specialist, and junior Zack Kozlik is the punter on this year’s list.

Honorable mention selections include Steven Allen, Collin Eisenman , Jared Maciejczak , Trey Mosley , and Ryan Wood . Maciejczak is the lone sophomore in that list, and the rest are seniors.

Romsa was an All-RMAC First Teamer, while Box, Collicott, Eisenman, Foster, and Kozlik were each named All-RMAC Second Team. Barden, Dickerson, Johnson, and Brian Wood were All-RMAC honorable mention selections in 2017.

Collicott and Johnson were also selected to the team in 2016, along with this year’s honorable mention recipients Steven Allen amd Collin Eisenman .

Ryan Wood was an All-Midlands defensive back in 2014 and 2015.

Complete list of Omaha World-Herald All-Midlands selections:

NCAA Division II

OFFENSE

WR Jackson Dickerson , So., Chadron State

WR Nate Rogers, Jr., Wayne State

TE Colt Foster , So., Chadron State

OL Matt Barden , Sr., Chadron State

OL Mike Milenkovich, Jr., Wayne State

OL Travis Rosma, Jr., Chadron State

OL David Squiers, Jr., UNK

OL Josh Stoltenburg, So., UNK

QB Zach Osborn, Sr., Wayne State

RB * Derek Jackson , Sr., Chadron State

RB Rashad Trimble, Sr., Wayne State

* — denotes honorary captain

DEFENSE

DL Hinwa Allieu, So., UNK

DL Truett Box , Sr., Chadron State

DL Mitch Collicott , Sr., Chadron State

DL Xavier Graham, Jr., Wayne State

LB Keenan Johnson , So., Chadron State

LB Sal Silvio, So., UNK

LB Tyler Thomsen, So., Wayne State

CB Ian Ailts, So., Wayne State

CB George Brown, Sr., UNK

CB *Glenn Harris, Sr., Wayne State

CB Brian Wood , Sr., Chadron State

* — denotes honorary captain

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Ethan Knudson, So., Wayne State

P Zach Kozlik, Jr., Chadron State

RS Stevann Brown , So., Chadron State

AP Willie Walton, So., Wayne State

Honorable mention: Chadron State: Steven Allen, Collin Eisenman , Jared Maciejczak , Trey Mosley , Ryan Wood . UNK: Darrien Daniels, Alex Harms, Justin James, Thomas Russell, Tye Spies, Dallas Vaughn, Malik Webb, Steve Worthing, Wayne State: DeWayne Scott, Layne Sullivan, Logan Weinandt, Aaron Wright.

NAIA/NCAA Division III

OFFENSE

WR Jacob Cornelius, Sr., Doane

WR Jake Coughlin, Sr., Peru State

TE Caleb Conway, Jr., Neb. Wesleyan

OL Daniel Jahn, So., Midland

OL Blaine Morrow, Sr., Hastings

OL Matt Romero, Jr., Concordia

OL Christian Vinsky, Sr., Peru State

OL Tanner Webster, Sr., Doane

QB Jonathan Curti, So., Neb. Wesleyan

RB *Tahj Willingham, Jr., Hastings

RB Ryan Durdon, So., Concordia

* — denotes honorary captain

DEFENSE

DL Stephen Bowers, Jr., Peru State

DL Austin Bretting, Jr., Hastings

DL Tyler Parthemer, Jr., Hastings

DL Erik Small, Sr., Concordia

LB Bret Andrew, Sr., Doane

LB Lane Napier, Fr., Concordia

LB Wyatt Tremayne, Jr., Midland

CB Justin Barnes, Sr., Peru State

CB D’Mauria Martin, Sr., Concordia

CB Tarence Roby, Sr., Concordia

CB *Cole Wiseman, Sr., Doane

* — denotes honorary captain

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Bryce Cooney, So., Doane

P Brady Fitzke, Fr., Concordia

RS Exavier Edwards, Sr., Midland

AP Shaka Taylor, Jr., Neb. Wesleyan

Honorable mention: Concordia: Seth Fitzke, Kordell Glause, Nate Gilmore, Grady Koch, Hallick Lehmann, Austin Reese, Shane Scott. Doane: Chayton Crow, Connor Hughes, Kyle Jensen, Seth Majerus, Tariq Mustafaa, Anthony Malone. Hastings: Anthony Cloyd, Noah Housh, Nathan Howe, Farao Maileoi, Norman McKissack, Frank Vierra. Midland: Alex Boyer, Garry Cannon, Hayden Dunn, Bryan McLaughlin, Taylor Syvertsen. Nebraska Wesleyan: Dakota Buss, Bryce Darner, Jacob LaMarche, Tyler Sorensen. Peru State: Ismael Calvillo, Trevis Carnahan, AJ Flodman, Quentin King, Gunnar Orcutt, Sean Van Briesen.