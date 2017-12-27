Jackson leads 11 Chadron State World-Herald All-Midlands selections

Led by senior running back Derek Jackson, the Chadron State College football team produced 11 All-Midlands selections on the Omaha World-Herald’s teams announced Sunday. Jackson’s All-Midlands recognition marked his third consecutive year being honored by the World-Herald.
On the NCAA Division II team, formerly dubbed “All-Nebraska”, Jackson rushed for more than 100 yards in five of Chadron State’s final six games as he finished with 1,058 yards and 14 touchdowns.
He was CSC’s top rusher in 2016 with 564 yards. But he nearly doubled that total this season, scoring multiple touchdowns five times.
“He was a guy we could always go to when we needed that tough yardage,” Chadron coach Jay Long said. “Every day you knew what you were going to get out of DJ, whether it was in the weight room, the classroom or on the football field. He was a guy who was a great worker.”
Chadron State had five total offensive team members, four on defense, and two on special teams.
On offense, sophomore wide receiver Jackson Dickerson and his classmate, tight end Colt Foster, along with offensive linemen Matt Barden, a senior, and Travis Romsa, a junior, made the squad.
The defense was represented at all three levels. Senior defensive tackles Truett Box and Mitch Collicott hold down the middle of the line. Linebacker Keenan Johnson, a sophomore, made the team for his second of two seasons. Senior Brian Wood, a safety, also made the team.
Sophomore Stevann Brown was named the All-Midlands return specialist, and junior Zack Kozlik is the punter on this year’s list.
Honorable mention selections include Steven Allen, Collin Eisenman, Jared Maciejczak, Trey Mosley, and Ryan Wood. Maciejczak is the lone sophomore in that list, and the rest are seniors.
Romsa was an All-RMAC First Teamer, while Box, Collicott, Eisenman, Foster, and Kozlik were each named All-RMAC Second Team. Barden, Dickerson, Johnson, and Brian Wood were All-RMAC honorable mention selections in 2017.
Collicott and Johnson were also selected to the team in 2016, along with this year’s honorable mention recipients Steven Allen amd Collin Eisenman.
Ryan Wood was an All-Midlands defensive back in 2014 and 2015.
Complete list of Omaha World-Herald All-Midlands selections:
NCAA Division II
OFFENSE
WR Jackson Dickerson, So., Chadron State
WR Nate Rogers, Jr., Wayne State
TE Colt Foster, So., Chadron State
OL Matt Barden, Sr., Chadron State
OL Mike Milenkovich, Jr., Wayne State
OL Travis Rosma, Jr., Chadron State
OL David Squiers, Jr., UNK
OL Josh Stoltenburg, So., UNK
QB Zach Osborn, Sr., Wayne State
RB *Derek Jackson, Sr., Chadron State
RB Rashad Trimble, Sr., Wayne State
* — denotes honorary captain
DEFENSE
DL Hinwa Allieu, So., UNK
DL Truett Box, Sr., Chadron State
DL Mitch Collicott, Sr., Chadron State
DL Xavier Graham, Jr., Wayne State
LB Keenan Johnson, So., Chadron State
LB Sal Silvio, So., UNK
LB Tyler Thomsen, So., Wayne State
CB Ian Ailts, So., Wayne State
CB George Brown, Sr., UNK
CB *Glenn Harris, Sr., Wayne State
CB Brian Wood, Sr., Chadron State
* — denotes honorary captain
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Ethan Knudson, So., Wayne State
P Zach Kozlik, Jr., Chadron State
RS Stevann Brown, So., Chadron State
AP Willie Walton, So., Wayne State
Honorable mention: Chadron State: Steven Allen, Collin Eisenman, Jared Maciejczak, Trey Mosley, Ryan Wood. UNK: Darrien Daniels, Alex Harms, Justin James, Thomas Russell, Tye Spies, Dallas Vaughn, Malik Webb, Steve Worthing, Wayne State: DeWayne Scott, Layne Sullivan, Logan Weinandt, Aaron Wright.
NAIA/NCAA Division III
OFFENSE
WR Jacob Cornelius, Sr., Doane
WR Jake Coughlin, Sr., Peru State
TE Caleb Conway, Jr., Neb. Wesleyan
OL Daniel Jahn, So., Midland
OL Blaine Morrow, Sr., Hastings
OL Matt Romero, Jr., Concordia
OL Christian Vinsky, Sr., Peru State
OL Tanner Webster, Sr., Doane
QB Jonathan Curti, So., Neb. Wesleyan
RB *Tahj Willingham, Jr., Hastings
RB Ryan Durdon, So., Concordia
* — denotes honorary captain
DEFENSE
DL Stephen Bowers, Jr., Peru State
DL Austin Bretting, Jr., Hastings
DL Tyler Parthemer, Jr., Hastings
DL Erik Small, Sr., Concordia
LB Bret Andrew, Sr., Doane
LB Lane Napier, Fr., Concordia
LB Wyatt Tremayne, Jr., Midland
CB Justin Barnes, Sr., Peru State
CB D’Mauria Martin, Sr., Concordia
CB Tarence Roby, Sr., Concordia
CB *Cole Wiseman, Sr., Doane
* — denotes honorary captain
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Bryce Cooney, So., Doane
P Brady Fitzke, Fr., Concordia
RS Exavier Edwards, Sr., Midland
AP Shaka Taylor, Jr., Neb. Wesleyan
Honorable mention: Concordia: Seth Fitzke, Kordell Glause, Nate Gilmore, Grady Koch, Hallick Lehmann, Austin Reese, Shane Scott. Doane: Chayton Crow, Connor Hughes, Kyle Jensen, Seth Majerus, Tariq Mustafaa, Anthony Malone. Hastings: Anthony Cloyd, Noah Housh, Nathan Howe, Farao Maileoi, Norman McKissack, Frank Vierra. Midland: Alex Boyer, Garry Cannon, Hayden Dunn, Bryan McLaughlin, Taylor Syvertsen. Nebraska Wesleyan: Dakota Buss, Bryce Darner, Jacob LaMarche, Tyler Sorensen. Peru State: Ismael Calvillo, Trevis Carnahan, AJ Flodman, Quentin King, Gunnar Orcutt, Sean Van Briesen.