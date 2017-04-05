Jarred Berger named new wrestling coach at Gering High School

Gering High School Activities Director Glen Koski, today announced the hiring of Jarred Berger as the new head wrestling coach.

Berger, who had been an assistant coach with the Gering program, will replace J.J. Behrens, who stepped down following this past season.

Berger experienced plenty of success himself on the mat in high school. While at Gering he was a two time state champion in Class B, at 119 pounds in 2000 and at 125 pounds in 2001.

Following high school Berger went on to wrestle at the University of Nebraska under then Head Coach Tim Nuemman.

Berger currently works as a general manager for Vistabeam.