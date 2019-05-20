John Cook set to speak in Morrill on Wednesday

Four time national champion head coach, John Cook, will be in the region on Wednesday, speaking at the Morrill Elementary School.

Cook, who’s entering his 20th season as the Nebraska volleyball coach, will be delivering his positive message of “Dream Big. Dream Like a Champion” message.

This event is free and open to the public.

Morrill Public Schools Superintendent, Joe Sherwood, couldn’t be more excited, “Morrill School Board Member, Lisa Kaufman and I saw this presentation by John Cook in Kearney at the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association Conference in March. We were both so moved and impressed by his presentation that we asked if would come to Morrill and share that message…and he agreed!”

Doors will open Wednesday morning at 9:40 with Coach Cook’s motivating and inspirational presentation set to start at 10 a.m.