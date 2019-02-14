Jud Hall named new Scottsbluff football coach

Scottsbluff High School has announced that Jud Hall will be the next head football coach at Scottsbluff.

Hall received his education at Midland Lutheran College in Fremont, NE. Prior to being employed by Scottsbluff Schools, Hall coached at Yuma High School in Colorado and Fremont, Nebraska.

Since arriving at Scottsbluff in 2010 as an assistant coach, Hall has excelled quickly within the Scottsbluff High School football program. In only his third year as an assistant, Hall assumed defensive coordinator responsibilities and has spent his the last six years as the offensive coordinator.

In 2015, Hall was named the All-Region Assistant Coach of the Year and has been a West Nebraska All-Star Assistant Coach.

“Hall’s greatest strength is his ability to build and establish positive relationships with students and players,” Scottsbluff Athletic Director Dave Hoxworth said. “In addition to building positive relationships, Coach Hall has a unique ability to systematically coach and teach the fundamentals of the game. Coach Hall is a meticulous person and has a great sense for the little details that can make or break many game situations.”

“It is never easy to go through a head coaching change when you are replacing someone like Coach Joe Benson,” Hoxworth added. “Throughout my 24 years of being involved in Scottsbluff Football, we are proud of our rich tradition and consistent coaching staff. The past head coaches in our program have always built a strong foundation of assistants because they empowered them to coach and the coaches have accepted the responsibility for the areas of the game they have been entrusted with. We are blessed to have one of the best staff’s in the state of Nebraska.”