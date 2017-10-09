Junior Bearcat Basketball sign ups and 3 on 3 tournament information

Bearcat Jr. Basketball

Bearcat Jr. Basketball is accepting registration for the upcoming season. Bearcat Jr. Basketball is a feeder program for the Scottsbluff High School basketball program. It is open to boys in 3rd through 6th grade. Participants will be provided instruction on offensive and defensive fundamentals of basketball from the Scottsbluff boys’ basketball coaching staff and team. Participants will also be placed on a team and have the opportunity to compete in tournaments.

For more information, contact Scott Gullion at (308) 760-6544 or sgullion@sbps.net. Registration forms can be picked up at the following locations: Student’s school, Scottsbluff Screenprinting, or Hibbett Sports. Completed application forms need to be returned by November 5th.

Westco 3 on 3 Jam

The 4th annual Westco 3 on 3 Jam will be held Saturday, November 11th at Scottsbluff High School and Bluffs Middle School. The 3 on 3 basketball tournament is open to boys and girls in grades 3rd through 8th. Registration forms can be picked up at the following locations: Sports Racquet, Scottsbluff Screenprinting, or Hibbett Sports. Registrations are due by November 7th and space is limited so don’t wait to get registered. For more information, please contact Scott Gullion at sgullion@sbps.net.