Kalu and Jones Highlight Returnees vs. Wisconsin

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska football team practiced for 90 minutes Thursday evening inside Memorial Stadium practicing in shorts and helmets, as they continued preparation for Saturday’s game against No. 9 Wisconsin.

According to Head Coach Mike Riley, the Huskers have received good news on the injury front for Saturday’s game. Riley mentioned that senior safety Joshua Kalu and senior linebacker Marcus Newby should return to action on Saturday. In addition, Riley said that the Huskers will use the same offensive line starters as last week’s win at Illinois with Brenden Jaimes (OT) and Michael Decker (C) making their third consecutive starts.

The biggest news that Riley announced is the return of senior cornerback Chris Jones, who returned to practice this week after suffering a knee injury in July. Riley announced that he’s cleared to play and will make his 2017 debut on Saturday.

“(Jones) looks good…looks fine, looks confident, Riley said. “Even though it has been a long time since he played football, it is good to have him back. He’s in pretty good shape. Both the medical staff and Chris (Jones) did a great job. Chris is very excited about his health and how he feels.”

With Kalu also returning for the first time since the Oregon game, Riley will expressed that both Kalu and Antonio Reed will see time on Saturday, but Riley has not made a final decision. Riley said he is “finalizing a rotation in the next 24 hours.”

The Huskers wrap up preparations Friday afternoon as they continue to prepare for their game against Wisconsin on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.