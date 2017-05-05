Kearney dominates GNAC track and field

This year’s GNAC Track and Field Meet was held Thursday at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff.
Kearney dominated.
In girls team scoring Kearney notched 220 points. McCook a distant second with 61 points. Scottsbluff finished sixth.
Things were a bit closer on the boys side with Kearney besting McCook 147-99. Scottsbluff earned a fourth place finish.
Scottsbluff had a combined three first place finishes on the day.
Josh Hergenrader won both the mile (4:37.47) and the two mile (10:00.83) runs on the boys side while Whitney Riesen finished first in the girls two mile run (11:41.43).
Girls Team Scores
- Kearney, 220
- McCook, 61
- Lexington, 61
- Norfolk, 47.5
- Columbus, 43
- Scottsbluff, 41
- Hastings, 27
- North Platte, 25.5
Boys Team Scores
- Kearney, 147
- McCook, 99
- North Platte, 72
- Scottsbluff, 58
- Columbus, 58
- Norfolk, 47
- Hastings, 35
- Lexington, 11