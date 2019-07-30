Kenzey Kanno a recent winner on the links

2019 Mitchell High School graduate and soon to be golfer at Chadron State College, Kenzey Kanno, last month captured the title at the 18th Annual Nebraska Lions High School Senior All-Star Golf Tournament.

The two-day, 36-hole tourney was held at the Meadowlark Hills Golf Course in Kearney on June 24th and 25th.

17 girls and 16 boys invited from those all-Class high school seniors who finished in the top 15 girls and top 12 boys of their respective classes at the HS golf championships this past school year were all participating.

Kanno, a Co-State Champion, back in the fall in Class C for Mitchell, took home the title for the girls division by shooting a two-day total of 155. She was a six shot winner over Izzabelle Puk from Millard West.

Kanno will compete for the Chadron State Women’s team in college.