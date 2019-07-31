Key dates, information for Gering Jr. High football

Gering Jr. High School football practice for both the 7th and 8th grade teams will begin on Thursday, August 15th.

Practice will be held on the practice field west of the Middle School from 4:00 – 5:30 pm. Athletes should be on the field in athletic shorts and T-shirts no later than 3:30 PM.

All athletes must have a physical before participating in practice on August 15th. Practice rules, schedules, and paperwork will be given out after the 1st practice from 5:30-6:00 PM. A parent meeting will take place after practice at a later date to be announced.

If you would like more information you can contact Coach Steve Land at 308-641-1149.

Equipment will be checked out on August 19th for 8th grade and August 20th for 7th grade at 5:30 PM Again, get your physical turned in to coaches before the 1st practice.