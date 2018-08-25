Kitowski, Soli second round leaders at PVC Pro-Am

Back to back 67s have Mike Kitowski of Denver and Patrick Soli of San Carlos, California are tied for the lead entering the final round of the 2018 Platte Valley Companies Pro-Am at the Scotts Bluff Country Club .

Their ten under par total of 134 over 36 holes is one stroke ahead of Sam Cyr of Maui, Hawaii , who fired a 66 Saturday to move into third place alone at 135.

Another stroke back at 136 is Patrick Grady of Denver and first round leader Zahkai Brown of Arvada, Colorado.

Three other players are at 138 and Austin Mller of Gering is part of a group of four at 140, six strokes back.

The winning amateur team over the two days was the Neal Smith/Russell automotive team with a net score of 176.8