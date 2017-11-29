KNEB basketball coverage: Western Conference and Bayard Tournaments

The start of the high school basketball season is upon us with opening night coming up on Thursday.

Here at KNEB we’ll be covering the Western Conference Tournament along with the Bayard Tournament this weekend.

It’s a different format for the WC Tourney this season. Games will take place at three different locations and no one will play on their home court on opening night.

Here’s the day one schedule with KNEB coverage details if applicable.

Gering High School

(G) Mitchell vs. Chadron, 4 p.m…3:45 pregame on KNEB 960/100.3

(B) Scottsbluff vs. Alliance, 5:30 p.m…94.1 The Brand

(G) Scottsbluff vs. Sterling, 7 p.m…The Beet at kneb.com

Scottsbluff High School

(G) Gering vs. Sidney, 4 p.m…3:45 pregame on The Brand

(B) Mitchell vs. Sidney, 5:30 p.m…The Beet at kneb.com

(B) Gering vs. Greeley West, 7 p.m…94.1 The Brand

Mitchell High School

(G) Alliance vs. Greeley West, 4 p.m.

(B) Chadron vs. Sterling, 5:30 p.m.

Winners will play at WNCC on Friday with consolation games taking place at Scottsbluff High School.

Then Friday it’s the start of the Bayard Tournament (all games on KNEB.TV).

(G) Bridgeport vs. Crawford, 2:30 p.m.

(B) Bridgeport vs. Crawford, follows girls game

(G) Leyton vs. Bayard, 5:30 p.m.

(B) Leyton vs. Bayard, follows girls game