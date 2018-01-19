KNEB basketball weekend schedule, other area games

Time to take a look at what’s happening with high school hoops this weekend with our schedule here at KNEB as well as a look at the rest of the weekend schedule on the hardwood.

TONIGHT

G/B Sidney at Scottsbluff…TV ONLY TONIGHT. KNEB.tv, Allo 15, Mobius 1500 starting at approximately 5:15 with the girls game to follow at 5:30.

This will be the first matchup of the season for the two girls teams. Sidney comes in ranked #2 in the state in Class B in this weeks Omaha World Herald poll. Sidney’s only two losses on the year have come to highly ranked Mitchell. Scottsbluff had a topsy-turvy week last week that included a win at Gering and then losses to Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East.

The Bearcats and Red Raiders have played once already on the boys side with Scottsbluff winning at WNCC in the Western Conference Tournament semifinals on the opening weekend of the season, the final was 74-66. Sidney on the year is 10-5; they had won four straight before a home loss to Lexington last weekend. The Bearcats are no. 9 in OWH poll this week in Class B at 10-4 on the year.

G/B Chadron at Gering…Coverage on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, kneb.com starting at approximately 5:15 with the girls game scheduled to start at 5:30.

These are always hard fought games when these two get together and both Chadron teams should be coming in with plenty of confidence after they pulled off a doubleheader sweep at home last weekend against Alliance.

Earlier this season it was the Gering girls winning by 15 up at the Bird Cage. Both teams at .500 (Gering 7-7, Chadron 6-6). Gering will be without Makenzie Dunkel, who’s still out with a knee injury.

This will be the third meeting of the year for the boys teams. Gering won at SHS on day two of Western Conference by the final of 45-44 on a game winning bucket from Kolton Ebbers. Then up at Chadron it was the Cardinals answering back 58-52 just before Christmas on the strength of a big scoring night from sophomore Cooper Heusman. Rubber game tonight.

Panhandle Athletic Conference tourney games at Sioux County

(G) Morrill vs. Hemingford, 2 pm

(B) Crawford vs. Hay Springs, 3:45

(G) Sioux County vs. Edgemont SD, 5:20

(B) Hemingford vs. Morrill, 7:15

SPVA boys semfinals at North Platte

St. Pat’s vs. Perkins County, 6:30 CT

Sutherland vs. Chase County, 8 CT

Elsewhere:

G/B Ogallala at Alliance

TOMORROW

G/B Gering at Scottsbluff…Rivalry coverage at KNEB on both TV and radio.

KNEB.tv, Allo 15, Mobius 1500 with Chuck Schwartz will get underway at around 5:15/5:20.

I’ll have the radio call on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, kneb.com starting at 5:15. Girls game up first at 5:30.

Minuteman Athletic Conference tourney games

Girls championship: Potter-Dix vs. Bayard, 8 pm

Girls third place: South Platte vs. Leyton, 4:45 pm

Boys championship: Bayard vs. Garden County, 6:30 pm

Boys third place: Minatare vs. Creek Valley, 3 pm

Panhandle Athletic Conference tourney games

Girls 3rd place, 1:15

Boys 3rd place: 3:00

Girls championship: 4:45

Boys championship: 6:30

SPVA tourney games

Girls 3rd place: Bridgeport vs. Chase County, 3 pm CT

Boys 3rd place: 4:30 CT

Girls championship: St. Pat’s vs. Hershey, 6 CT

Boys championship: 7:30 CT

Other games

G/B Alliance at Wheatland

G/B Sidney at Sterling

G/B Chadron at Gordon-Rushville