KNEB, High School, and WNCC schedule for Tuesday

Coming off the holiday weekend many area teams are right back to competition tonight. Here’s the Tuesday schedule for area high schools and WNCC.

HS softball

Scottsbluff (5-4) at Alliance (5-4), coverage on KNEB 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com at 5:45, first pitch at 6 p.m…This will be the first matchup of the season between these two teams. Scottsbluff has been off since last Tuesday when they lost at Chadron. Meanwhile for Alliance they went 1-2 on Saturday at the McCook Invite. There will be a JV game first at 4 p.m.

Chadron (3-5) at Gering (5-6)…Both these teams were at the McCook Invite this past Saturday; the Lady Cards went 0-3 while Gering went 1-2. JV game will be first at 4 p.m. followed by the varsity game at 6 o’clock at Oregon Trail Park.

HS Girls Golf – Both Scottsbluff and Gering are among teams that are competing at the Chadron Invite.

HS volleyball

Chadron at Alliance

Mitchell at Sidney

Creek Valley triangular (Morrill and Arthur County)

WNCC volleyball

After finishing 3-1 at the Barton Cougar Classic last Friday and Saturday the WNCC Lady Cougars are home tonight to take on Casper College starting at 6 p.m.

At Barton, the Cougars won matches against Barton CC, Clarendon CC, and Pratt CC. Their lone loss came in a sweep against Indian Hills CC.