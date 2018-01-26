KNEB high school basketball weekend schedule

Here’s a look at the action this weekend scheduled on KNEB.

Friday

(G/B) Rapid City Central at Scottsbluff, coverage on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, kneb.com starting at approximately 5:15…It’s the big Rapid City weekend for the Scottsbluff girls and boys teams, starting tonight with Central at home. The Central girls enter at 6-7, they beat Scottsbluff a year ago 84-33.

The Scottsbluff boys come in at 12-4 on the season riding high after wins over Cheyenne Central, Sidney, and Gering. Last year they won twice over Central; 71-59 in Gillette and then up in Rapid they won at School of Mines by the final of 86-64. This season the Cobblers start four seniors and a junior and they enter play tonight at 12-1.

(G/B) Alliance at Gering, coverage on KNEB.TV, Allo 15, Mobius 1500 (TV ONLY TONIGHT)…Both Gering teams are searching for some answers right now. Since last Friday the teams have combined to go 1-5 against Chadron, Scottsbluff, and Torrington (the lone win the boys over Chadron). Last time out on Tuesday both teams lost halftime leads in losses at Torrington. The Gering girls this season are 0-1 against Alliance, losing by 13 on the road.

The Gering boys are already 0-2 against Alliance this year; 65-62 in OT at SHS during the WC Tournament and then at Alliance they lost 64-52. Usually some home cooking is just what the doctor ordered in this matchup but Alliance did shoot the ball extremely well against Scottsbluff at Gering’s gym on opening night of the season.

Saturday

(G/B) Scottsbluff at Rapid City Stevens, coverage on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com at approximately 3:15…The Stevens girls play tonight against Spearfish and they enter the weekend with a record of 10-2.

The Stevens boys team is off tonight and they’ll have a mark of 12-2 when they take on the Bearcats tomorrow night. Stevens did hand Scottsbluff a loss on their home floor last season.

(G/B) Gordon-Rushville at Gering, coverage on KNEB.tv, Allo 15, Mobius 1500 at approximately 3:50 pm (TV ONLY TOMORROW)…Both Gordon-Rushville teams in action tonight at home against Mitchell.

Weekend basketball schedule elsewhere

(G/B) Friday: Mitchell at Gordon-Rushville, Chadron at Sidney, Leyton at Minatare, Morrill at Crawford, South Platte at Bayard, Sutherland at Kimball

(G/B) Saturday: Sidney at Brush CO, Hemingford at Edgemont SD, Bayard at Bridgeport, Minatare at Potter-Dix, Douglas SD at Chadron, Kimball at North Platte St. Pat’s

Girls only: Banner County at Morrill