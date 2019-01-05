KNEB hoops recap from Friday night

After a lengthy layoff high school basketball returned to KNEB on Friday night and we had three big games involving area teams.

Over at Scottsbluff High School it was girls action only as Mitchell downed Scottsbluff by the final of 55-48.

It was a big bounce back win for Mitchell after they had their 50 game regular season winning streak snapped last week by defending C-2 state champion Superior at the Cabela’s Holiday Tournament in Sidney.

A pair of seniors were the key for the Tigers in the win. UNLV recruit Keyana Wilfred (playing in front of her soon to be college coaches) finished with a game high 18 points including a key 6-6 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

Mitchell also got a big game from senior guard Annabelle Gillen. The WNCC volleyball recruit came up big on the dribble penetration and knocked down five of her six foul shots down the stretch. Gillen finished with 17 points.

Mitchell improved to 10-1 and continued their dominance over area teams.

Scottsbluff hadn’t played since December 21st and with the loss they dropped back to .500 at 5-5 on the season.

Leading scorer Yara Garcia came off the bench last night and finished with a team high 17 points.

Aubry Krentz hit a three to open the scoring for the Bearcats but then quickly picked up a couple fouls and didn’t score again until a late barrage in the fourth quarter. Krentz finished with 14 points.

The Scottsbluff girls will host Gering on Tuesday night.

Sidney at Gering (girls and boys)

Our TV/radio combo last night featured old rivals hooking up over at Gering.

The Sidney girls raced out to a 30-9 lead at the end of the first quarter en rout to a 66-61 win.

Gering hadn’t played a game since Saturday, December 15th while Sidney came off holiday break last week in winning their holiday tournament with a title game victory against Beatrice.

In last night’s win the Lady Raiders got double digit scoring efforts from Janay Brauer (17), Mattie Johnson (14), and Meaghan Ross (14) as they improved to 10-2 on the year.

Gering dropped to 3-4. Leading the Lady Bulldogs in scoring in the loss with 13 was senior guard Paige Lopez while senior forward Arianna Mitchell tallied 11 points.

In the boys game Gering picked up their second win of the season, knocking off the Red Raiders 65-57.

After a low scoring first quarter both teams got hot in the second with Sidney outscoring the Bulldogs 28-22 and the teams went the locker room at halftime tied up 35-35.

After clamping down defensively in the third quarter it was Gering outscoring Sidney down the stretch in the fourth quarter 16-13 to earn the win.

Xavier Horst led all scorers with 19 points for Gering. Also in double figures for the Bulldogs; Brett Pszanka with 14 and Bryce Sherrell had 10.

Alex Jallen topped the score book for Sidney with 18.

The Gering girls and boys teams are in action this afternoon and this evening on the road at Newcastle, Wyoming and we’ll have coverage with Jeff Kelley on 101.7 The Trail and kneb.com starting at approximately 3:15 with the girls game scheduled to tip at 3:30. The boys will follow at around 5 p.m.

Sidney is home for games against McCook today.

