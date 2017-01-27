KNEB weekend basketball schedule, other games Friday

Here’s a rundown of our high school basketball schedule at KNEB for the weekend as well as a look at all the other games for Friday night.

KNEB Friday:

(G) Gering at Alliance, KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, kneb.tv, kneb.com at 5:15…Gering snapped a three game slide Thursday night winning on senior night at home against Torrington 61-34. Emma Sterkel scored 14 points. Gering is 9-7. Alliance enters tonight at 7-7. Gering won the first meeting this season between the two, 42-40.

(B) Gering at Alliance, KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, kneb.tv, kneb.com at approximately 7:00…The Gering boys bounced back from the Scottsbluff loss with a blowout of Torrington, 90-61, Thursday night. Trey Winkler scored 24 and fellow seniors Christian Rogers and Alex Duncan combined for 32 points. It was Gering’s 10th win of the season. Alliance is 11-3 with two of those losses coming to Scottsbluff, and they beat Gering in the first matchup of the season between the two 50-39. Here’s Gering assistant Steve Land on what they expect tonight from Alliance.

(G) Gordon-Rushville at Mitchell, The Beet at KNEB.com at 4:45…Mitchell girls are riding a 12 game winning streak, they’re 14-1 overall this season and currently ranked 6th in the latest Omaha World Herald Class C-1 poll. Gordon-Rushville has won 8 straight, they’re 10-4 this year. Their last loss came to Mitchell on 12/29.

(B) Gordon-Rushville at Mitchell, The Beet at KNEB.com at approximately 6:30…This game will follow up the girls contest. The Mustangs are 9-3 while Mitchell comes in at 4-10.

Friday girls/boys doubleheaders elsewhere:

Sidney at Chadron

Bridgeport at Chase County

Kimball at Sutherland

Crawford at Morrill…Crawford boys are 16-0.

Bayard at South Platte

Leyton at Minatare

Burns at Lingle Fort Laramie

Pine Bluffs at Potter-Dix

KNEB Saturday:

(G) Rapid City Stevens at Scottsbluff, 94.1 The Brand, KNEB.tv, kneb.com at 1:45…Scottsbluff girls enter at just 3-11 but they played well for stretches in an 8 point loss at Sidney last Friday night.

(B) Rapid City Stevens at Scottsbluff, 94.1 The Brand, KNEB.tv, kneb.com at approximately 3:30…The Bearcats are 15-1 and Stevens comes in at 8-3. Scottsbluff Head Coach Scott Gullion on the Raiders.

(G) Gering at Gordon-Rushville, KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com starting at 3:45

(B) Gering at Gordon-Rushville, KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com at approximately 5:30

(G) Bridgeport at Bayard, The Beet at KNEB.com at 3:15

(B) Bridgeport at Bayard, The Beet at KNEB.com at 5 p.m.