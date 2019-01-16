Knuckles, Kubik Named Gatorade Players of the Year

Two Nebraska volleyball incoming freshmen were named Gatorade Players of the Year for their respective states on Tuesday. Madi Kubik was named the Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year for the second straight season, while Kenzie Knuckles received Indiana’s Gatorade Player of the Year honor.

Kubik, a 6-1 outside hitter from West Des Moines, Iowa, led Valley High School to a 41-4 record and the Class 5A state semifinals as a senior in 2018 with 5.16 kills per set on .382 hitting. She also competed on the U.S. Junior National Team, winning the gold medal at the 2018 NORCECA Women’s U20 Continental Championship while recording nine kills and two blocks in the championship match against Dominican Republic. Kubik was named an Under Armour First-Team All-American in 2018 and was a two-time Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year and Iowa Class 5A Player of the Year.

Knuckles, a 5-8 libero from Yorktown, Indiana, played outside hitter at Yorktown High School in Indiana and was an all-state performer each year of her high school career, leading Yorktown to a perfect 34-0 record and a state championship as a senior with 4.2 kills per set and 3.9 digs per set. Knuckles was also an Under Armour First-Team All-American in 2018 and won state titles with Yorktown in 2016 and 2018. She was an all-state performer each year of her career and posted 14 kills and 10 digs in the 2018 Class 4A state championship match.