Kozlik selected RMAC Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — July 26, 2018 — Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference head football coaches selected Chadron State College senior punter Zack Kozlik as the league’s Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year, among the superlatives announced Thursday at rmacsports.org.

The Coronado, California, product came to Chadron State last season, after playing two seasons at Southwestern College, in his home state. As a junior he qualified in one season for the CSC career punting average record, with a minimum of 50 attempts. Kozlik booted the pigskin 62 times for an average of 41.37 yards per punt, which eclipsed, for the moment at least, Kevin Berg’s career record of 40.83 yards per attempt, set from 2006-10. The 6-0, 193, one-time defensive lineman flipped the field for the Eagles consistently, allowing only 16 return attempts all season and pinning opponents inside theit 20-yard-line on 21 of 62 tries. In addition, Kozlik sailed nine punts a distance of 50 or more yards, with two of those traveling over 70.

Kozlik was named to the All-RMAC Second Team, as well as the Don Hansen Super Region 4 Third Team, with the 16th-highest punting average in NCAA Division II and the fourth regionally. He boasts the top average in the league among players returning from 2017, as well as the seventh nationally.

Twice in 2017, on September 4 and September 18, Kozlik was named RMAC Special Teams Player of the Week.

The RMAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year is Eystin Salum of Colorado Mesa. Brandon Payer of Colorado State University-Pueblo was chosen Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

All three preseason honors were voted on by the 11 conference head football coaches. Coaches could not vote for their own players.

The remainder of the Preseason All-RMAC team and Preseason Coaches Poll results will be announced prior to the RMAC Football Kickoff at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 30. For more information on the event, visit rmacsports.org.