Kuxhausen scores 17 in CSC’s loss in Montana

Chadron State’s last two opponents had combined to sink 11 of 60 shots from 3-point territory, but Montana State Billings was a red-hot 18 of 35 from behind the arc at home Tuesday night while downing the Eagles 95-82.

“Tip your hat to Billings,” said CSC Head Coach Houston Reed . “They shot the eyes out of it from three. Some were defensive errors that we have to correct. Others were tough ones.”

The difference occurred in the first half, when the Yellowjackets, now 5-0, canned 11 of 19 shots from downtown to build a 53-40 halftime lead. Both teams tallied 42 points in the second half.

Overall, Billings was 34 of 63 from the field for 54 percent. The Eagles also shot well, making 29 of 61 field goal tries for 47.5 percent, including 5-of-12 on three-pointers.

The Eagles made up some of the difference at the free throw line, where they were 19 of 22. Billing was nine of 15 from the charity stripe.

Both teams had four players score in double figures. Sophomore guard Tyler Green led Billings with 21 points, Sven Jeuschede added 17 and Kendall Denham 16. The trio combined to hit 13 of 24 treys.

Chadron State was led by sophomore forward Michael Johnson with 21 points. Freshman guard Dru Kuxhausen scored 17 and juniors Jaisean Jackson and Jeremy Ruffin added 10 apiece.

Ruffin, this week’s Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week, also collected a game-high 12 rebounds, but the Yellowjackets still out-rebounded the Eagles 37-25.

Billings jumped out to an 11-2 lead. The Eagles were never ahead, but knotted the score at 31-31 with 4:45 left in the first half. From there the Montana team built its 13-point halftime lead that spelled the difference.

Three straight layup by Alliance native Jordan Mills in the first 77 seconds of the second half cut the difference to seven points, but Billings led by double digits the final 16 minutes.

“We need to add a few offensive wrinkles,” said Reed, “to get the ball to some spots and improve our spacing. We did a good job of getting the ball in to Mikey [Johnson]. He was good tonight.”

The Eagles are now 2-3 and will host the 3-1 Augustana Vikings at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Chicoine Center in their final non-conference game of the season.

Chadron State— Michael Johnson 21, Dru Kuxhausen 17, Jaisean Jackson 10, Jeremy Ruffin 10, Jordan Mills 8, Leigh Saffin 5, Vonsinh Sayaloune 5, Walker Andrew 4, Matt Reader 2.

MSU-Billings—Tyler Green 21, Sven Jeuschede 17, Kendall Denham 16, Zack Rollins 11, Kamal Tall 9, David Simental 9, Zharon Richmond 8, Dan Shedden 4.