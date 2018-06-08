Lady Bearcat Basketball Camp is next week

Camp season continues around the region and that includes the Scottsbluff Lady Bearcat program hosting three different age groups starting on Monday.

The three day camp will take place at Scottsbluff High School and run Monday, June 11th through next Wednesday, June 13th.

Current 2nd-5th graders: 8-10 a.m. (registration at 7:30)

Current 6th-8th graders: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (registration at 10 am)

Current 9th-12th graders: 1-4 p.m. (registration at 1 pm)

You can download the camp flyer/registration form by clicking here for more information.

You’ll need to turn that registration form in at the door when camp opens or by emailing Hattie Burford at hburford@sbps.net.