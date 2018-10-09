Lady Jr. Bearcats basketball clinics start this week

Basketball season is right around the corner and Scottsbluff High girls coach David Bollish is set for the start of some a big youth clinics.

Here are the details for the Lady Jr. Bearcats 3rd-8th grade clinics.

WHEN: Thursday’s, October 11th – November 1st

6th-8th grade from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. at Bluffs Middle School

3rd – 5th grade from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at SHS auxiliary gym

COST: the clinic is FREE. Bearcat registration is $65. Scholarships are available.

WHAT: Clinic will be provided by SHS women’s coaching staff, and players for Junior Bearcat students. Students may sign up, pay fees/apply for scholarships and receive schedule of upcoming Junior Bearcat events.

WHO: ANY female athlete from ANY Scottsbluff District school meeting the grade requirements.

COACHES: Scottsbluff coaching staff; David Bollish, Hattie Guzman, and Bry Jimenez.