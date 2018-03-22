Lashley and Filbert paired for Round 1 of PGA Tour event

Two golfers will be representing the Panhandle this week in the PGA Tour’s Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic.

PGA Tour rookie and Mitchell native Nate Lashley will look to make his third cut of 2018 when he tees of Thursday morning, and Gering native Andrew Filbert will be making his second appearance in a PGA Tour event.

Lashley dominated this event last year- when it was part of the Web.com Tour- firing a 20 below par over the course of the four rounds, and taking home first place.

Today, Lashley and Filbert will be playing with Cameron Beckman, and will tee off at Hole #1 with a scheduled 9:50 a.m. (MTN) tee time.

Filbert and Lashley both missed the cut last month at the Honda Classic; Filbert shot 79-78 in his Tour debut and Lashley was strong on day one with a 69, but on day two shot an 82.