Lashley enters weekend -5 on PGA’s Sony Open in Hawaii

Mitchell native and PGA Tour Rookie Nate Lashley looks to take a strong Friday finish into the weekend during the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Lashley shot 2 under par on Thursday, and on Friday shot 3 under- including back-to-back birdies on his final two holes. The PGA tour rookie now is tied for 28th place entering Saturday’s action sitting at -5. Through two rounds, he has carded 7 birdies, 2 bogies, and parred the remaining 27 holes.

The Mitchell native wrapped up a strong season last year on the Web.Com Tour, and in the fall of 2017 he earned his PGA Tour Card.

Lashley sits 8 strokes behind leader Brian Harman entering the weekend, and will begin Round 3 at 2:45 p.m. MTN.

During his last PGA Tour event, Lashley tied for 49th atThe RSM Classic in Georgia. He made again made the cut, and shot rounds of: 67-71-70-67.