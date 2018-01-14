Lashley tied for 14th at -9 entering final round of Sony Open

Mitchell native and PGA Tour Rookie Nate Lashley is in 14th place entering Sunday’s final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Lashley shot 4 under par Saturday, and is 9 under after three rounds. The PGA tour rookie sits in a tie for 14th place entering the final round. Lashley shot 2 under on Thursday and 3 under on Friday, before posting his best round (66) of the tourney Saturday. Saturday’s round was also Lashley’s most volatile, as he carded 7 birdies and 3 bogeys.

Lashley is 7 strokes behind leader Tom Hoge. Lashley’s final round will begin at 1:30 p.m. Mountain Time, and can be watched live on The Golf Channel (Allo Channel 33/533, Spectrum Channel 27, Dish Network Channel 401, DirecTV Channel 218).

The Mitchell native wrapped up a strong season last year on the Web.Com Tour, and earned his PG Tour Card last fall.

During his last PGA Tour event, Lashley tied for 49th at The RSM Classic in Georgia.