Lashley with another excellent showing on the PGA Tour

For a second straight week Mitchell native Nate Lashley had a strong showing on the PGA Tour.

Playing at the CareerBuilder Challenge in La Quinta, California, Lashley finished in a tie for 29th place at 13 under par.

John Rahm won the tournament by defeating Andrew Landry on the fourth playoff hole. Both golfers finished their 72 holes in regulation at 22 under par.

For Lashley, it was his second straight made cut. He shot rounds of 67, 71, 68, and 69.

In his final round yesterday he carded six birdies while making three bogeys on the day to finish at 3 under par.

Lashley picked up a check for $36,706.43.