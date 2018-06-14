Legends win fifth-straight Cougar Golf Classic

For the fifth straight year, the Legends team captured the 15th Cougar Golf Classic Saturday at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.

The Legends team of Ron Johns, Dingus McKee, Matt Hessler, and Rick Gable won the overall title with a handicapped score of 51.35, to win by .55 over second place Safetyline Consultants, who fired a handicapped score of 51.9 and Team Lerma’s 51.95.

Safetyline Consultant team members were Doug Scholtz, Armando Castaneda, Ryan Burgner, and Greg Sell. Team Lerma golfers were Evan Lerma, Matt Coon, Kevin Carmody, and Chris Pieper.

Fourth place in the overall race went to Scottsbluff Screenprinting. Scottsbluff Screenprinting, who shot a 55 (handicapped score of 53.15), included Josh Wilson, Grant Maser, Vince Quijas, and Dave Rupp.

The COED division was won by Team Lashley. Team members included Dave Lashley, Regina Lashley, Jody Miles, and Lucretia Miles. Team Lashley fired a total gross round of 63 and after a handicap, won with a 55.1 score.

Second place in the coed division went to Team Time, who shot a 68 (55.7 handicapped score). Team Time team members included Doug Jones, Luke Stobel, Katelyn Groves, and Laramie Greene.

Each first place team member split a $400 pro-shop credit. Second and third place teams were drawn. Second place and a $300 pro-shop credit went to Platte Valley Companies team of Tim Propp, Tammy Hoffman, Ladd Harrison, and Audrey Murphey. Third place and a $200 pro-shop credit went to Shankopotomus team members Jen Buttle, Lacy Krakow, Molly Bonucci, Adena Hagen, and Ali Kuhlman.

Hole prizes were also given. Longest putt by a women (hole 2) went to Regina Lashley; longest drive by a man (hole 4) went to Dave Lashley; closest to the pin in two (hole 5) went to Zach Smith; shortest drive by a man (hole 8) went to AJ Kuxhausen; closest to the water (hole 9) went to Grant Maser; longest drive by a women (hole 10) went to Tammy Hoffman; closest to the sand (hole 12) went to Dan Dickenson; closest to the pin on a tee shot (hole 13) went to Kevin Carmondy; shortest drive by a women (hole 15) went to Jennifer Buttle; and longest put by a man (hole 18) went to Ron Robles.

Sixteen teams took part in this year’s golf classic, where the proceeds go to Cougar athletic scholarship fund.