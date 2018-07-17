Legion baseball Area Tournament brackets released

Below you’ll find links to the Area Tournament brackets for legion baseball teams from the region.

Class A-7 (WESTCO Zephyrs) being held in Lexington. Find the bracket here.

We’ll carry all WESTCO games on 101.7 The Trail.

Class B-7 (Gering Platte Valley Companies, Alliance, Chadron, Sidney, Ogallala) being held in Chadron. Find the bracket here.

We’ll carry Gering’s opener on Friday on 94.1 The Brand and then after that all Gering games will air on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM.

Class C-7 (Bridgeport, Morrill) being held in Gordon. Find the bracket here.

JUNIORS Class A-7 (WESTCO Express) being held in Kearney. Find the bracket here.