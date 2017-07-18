Legion Baseball: Class A-7, Class B Jr’s State Update

The Class A Area Seven Tournament has reached its final day over at Cleveland Field in Scottsbluff.

On Monday afternoon Kearney eliminated North Platte with a 16-3 win. Ben Dinkel, who homered against the Zephyrs on Sunday, hit two more long balls yesterday in the blowout win as Kearney goes for their 12th straight straight area tournament title.

Top seed Hastings awaits Kearney in the championship round. This will be the first game between the two over the five day tournament. Hastings is 2-0 so far while Kearney comes in at 3-1.

Kearney would need two wins today while Hastings has to win just once.

Both teams have already qualified for a State Tournament, one will head to Omaha the other to Lincoln.

Class B Juniors State Tournament

The Alliance Spartans Juniors are still alive at the state tournament being held in Nebraska City after a 9-2 win over Auburn yesterday.

After an opening day loss, 5-1, to Nebraska City, Alliance has rattled off two straight wins and they’re now one of just four teams still alive.

Up next a Tuesday late afternoon game at 4 p.m. mountain time against Springfield.

The other game today pits Waverly against Bennington tonight at 7 p.m.