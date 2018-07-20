Legion baseball: KNEB broadcast schedule for Area Tournaments

The legion baseball second season has arrived in full starting today with Area Tournaments taking place across the region and state.
In fact, already one result with Bridgeport earning a forfeit win over Morrill in a game that was supposed to be played this afternoon at 2 p.m. in Gordon. That would have been the first game of the day at C-7 Tournament.
Bridgeport now set to be in action again tomorrow at 4:45 against either Valentine or Imperial.
We’ll be covering the WESTCO Zephyrs and Gering Platte Valley Companies in their respective Area Tournaments. Here is the tentative broadcast schedule from today through next Tuesday.
Legion Baseball Postseason Coverage Plans
Friday, July 20
Gering PVC…vs. Ogallala…5:15pm on 94.1 The Brand
WESTCO…vs. Lexington…6:45pm on 101.7 The Trail
Saturday, July 21
WESTCO
If loses Friday…vs. Kearney/North Platte loser…2:45pm on 101.7 The Trail
If wins Friday…vs. Hastings…5:45pm on 101.7 The Trail
Gering
If loses Friday…vs. Sidney/Chadron loser, 12:45pm on 960 AM/100.3 FM
If wins Friday…BYE (will not play)
Sunday, July 22
WESTCO
If 1 loss…2:45pm on 101.7 The Trail
If 0 losses…5:45pm on 101.7 The Trail
Gering
If 1 loss…12:45pm on KNEB 960 AM/100.3 FM
If 0 losses…3:15pm on KNEB 960 AM/100.3 FM
Monday, July 23
WESTCO
If 1 loss…5:45pm on 101.7 The Trail
If 0 losses…BYE (will not play)
Gering
If 1 loss…6:45pm on 101.7 The Trail (or 94.1 The Brand if WESTCO is playing)
If 0 losses…BYE (will not play)
Tuesday, July 24 – CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES
WESTCO would play at 3:45pm (DH if necessary) on 101.7 The Trail
Gering would play at 4:45pm (DH if necessary) on 101.7 The Trail (or 94.1 The Brand if WESTCO is playing)