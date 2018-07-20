Legion baseball: KNEB broadcast schedule for Area Tournaments

The legion baseball second season has arrived in full starting today with Area Tournaments taking place across the region and state.

In fact, already one result with Bridgeport earning a forfeit win over Morrill in a game that was supposed to be played this afternoon at 2 p.m. in Gordon. That would have been the first game of the day at C-7 Tournament.

Bridgeport now set to be in action again tomorrow at 4:45 against either Valentine or Imperial.

We’ll be covering the WESTCO Zephyrs and Gering Platte Valley Companies in their respective Area Tournaments. Here is the tentative broadcast schedule from today through next Tuesday.

Legion Baseball Postseason Coverage Plans

Friday, July 20

Gering PVC…vs. Ogallala…5:15pm on 94.1 The Brand

WESTCO…vs. Lexington…6:45pm on 101.7 The Trail

Saturday, July 21

WESTCO

If loses Friday…vs. Kearney/North Platte loser…2:45pm on 101.7 The Trail

If wins Friday…vs. Hastings…5:45pm on 101.7 The Trail

Gering

If loses Friday…vs. Sidney/Chadron loser, 12:45pm on 960 AM/100.3 FM

If wins Friday…BYE (will not play)

Sunday, July 22

WESTCO

If 1 loss…2:45pm on 101.7 The Trail

If 0 losses…5:45pm on 101.7 The Trail

Gering

If 1 loss…12:45pm on KNEB 960 AM/100.3 FM

If 0 losses…3:15pm on KNEB 960 AM/100.3 FM

Monday, July 23

WESTCO

If 1 loss…5:45pm on 101.7 The Trail

If 0 losses…BYE (will not play)

Gering

If 1 loss…6:45pm on 101.7 The Trail (or 94.1 The Brand if WESTCO is playing)

If 0 losses…BYE (will not play)

Tuesday, July 24 – CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

WESTCO would play at 3:45pm (DH if necessary) on 101.7 The Trail

Gering would play at 4:45pm (DH if necessary) on 101.7 The Trail (or 94.1 The Brand if WESTCO is playing)