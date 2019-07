Legion baseball postseason action starts this weekend for the WESTCO Zephyrs, Gering Platte Valley Companies, and the WESTCO Express.

The Class A Area 7 Tournament will take place in North Platte for the WESTCO Zephyrs. That bracket can be found here.

The Class B Area 7 Tournament will take place in Ogallala for Gering PVC. That bracket can be found here.

And for the WESTCO Express and the Class A Area 7 Juniors, they’ll play in Hastings. You can link to that bracket here.