Legion baseball postseason update: Gering, Bridgeport still alive

Here’s where things are at with legion baseball postseason tournaments.

These tournaments all started last Friday and continue through tomorrow (Tuesday).

Class B-7 Area Tournament (at Chadron)

Yesterday afternoon Gering knocked off Chadron in an elimination game by the final of 14-3. After falling behind 2-0 in the first Gering was able to get on the board for the first time in the third inning with a four run frame. They’d score 3 in the 4th, 4 in the 5th, and 3 more runs in the 5th inning to blow it wide open.

Nick Watkins was the winning pitcher; he worked all six innings for the complete game. Watkins allowed nine hits and three runs (all earned).

At the plate it was Ryley Hoke with a big day hitting out of the nine hole. Hoke finished 3-4 with 3 RBI. Brady Radzymski tallied three base hits and Austin Abbott a couple of hits and three more runs scored from the leadoff spot.

Also yesterday it was Alliance beating Ogallala 8-1.

The lone game tonight is another elimination game as Gering gets a rematch with Ogallala. Ogallala knocked off Gering on Friday 7-1. First pitch tonight scheduled for 7 p.m. Coverage on 101.7 The Trail will start at 6:45 with the Pizza Hut Pregame Show.

Alliance waits on the winner for tomorrow’s championship game(s).

Class C-7 Tournament (at Gordon)

After a forfeit win over Morrill on Friday, the Bridgeport Bombers have rattled off back to back wins on the field over Imperial and Valentine. The Bombers beat Imperial on Saturday 12-6, then yesterday they shutout Valentine 5-0. With those wins they’ve advanced to Tuesday’s championship game(s) against either Gordon or Valentine. That Gordon/Valentine game is tonight scheduled for 7:30.

Class A-7 Tournament (at Lexington)

The WESTCO Zephyrs bowed out of the postseason last night with a 9-3 loss to Lexington. The Z’s jumped out in front 2-0 in the first inning but Lex then scored all nine of their runs in the fourth and fifth innings to stay alive on their home field at the A-7 Tournament.

On Friday WESTCO beat Lexington in their round one game by the final of 2-0 behind a standout effort on the mound from Trent Richter.

Saturday night they lost an epic, extra inning game against top seed, Hastings. The Z’s pushed Hastings to the brink, eventually losing in the bottom of the 12th inning on a two out, bases loaded, walk-off single.

WESTCO finished their season with a record of 14-35.

Kearney, Hastings, and Lexington are the three teams still alive from the five team field.

JR’s Class A-7 Tournament (at Kearney)

The WESTCO Express went 1-2 in their postseason tournament. The Express won their opener over Lexington on Friday 13-0 before dropping games on Saturday (Hastings 8-0) and then yesterday (North Platte 5-4).

The Express finished their year at 15-27-1.