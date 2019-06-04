Legion baseball preview: Gering PVC hosting Alliance tonight on KNEB.tv

We’ve got legion baseball coverage tonight on KNEB.tv as Gering Platte Valley Companies plays at home against the Alliance Spartans.

It’ll be a JR/SR doubleheader at Oregon Trail Park. The Gering B&C Steel JR’s play Alliance in the first game starting at 5 p.m and then the SR contest will start at approximately 7 p.m.

We’ll have the nightcap on KNEB.tv starting at around 6:45 or 15 minutes prior to first pitch. TV only tonight with Jeff Kelley and that includes ALLO channel 15 and Mobius channel 1500.

Gering enters at 6-2-1 on the season and PVC is off a 3-0 weekend at the Chadron Tournament for head coach Rick Kinnaman.

Alliance will enter tonight with a record of 5-3 early in the year. The Spartans are coming off a weekend in which they went 2-2 in a tournament in the Omaha area.

I spoke with Alliance coach Carlos Palomo a few weeks ago ahead of their season opener and he told me that they tried to beef up the schedule just a bit this season to be better prepared for the end of the season and a hopeful appearance in the Class B State Tournament being held in Gering.

Last weekend a big part of what Palomo hopes sets his team up well for the long haul.

There is plenty of familiarity between Kinnaman and some of his assistants and Palomo. Kinnaman calls it a fun rivalry right now.

Gering will be an automatic Class B State Tournament participant as they’ll be hosting this year at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.

Tomorrow night it’ll be a radio only game with Gering at Bridgeport on 101.7 The Trail and kneb.com starting up at around 6:45.

In town tomorrow the WESTCO Zephyrs host North Platte in a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m.