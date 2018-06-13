Legion baseball recap: Alliance rolls, Zephyrs win in extras

There was plenty of legion baseball across the region on Tuesday night.

Here at KNEB we had the Gering Platte Valley Companies SR’s on the road at Bower Shankland Field to play Alliance.

Despite two losses over the weekend to teams like Omaha South and North Platte, Alliance entered the top team in the region at 17-2.

They once again looked the part on Tuesday night as they beat Gering in 5 innings by the final of 9-0.

Gering had chances early getting the leadoff runner aboard the first three innings but they were unable to push across any runs.

Alliance went to work in the bottom of the second. Thanks to a couple of defensive miscues the Spartans plated six runs on just three hits and they scored five of those six runs with two outs.

Then three more runs for Alliance in the third inning on just one base hit.

Offensively for Gering just five hits total against Alliance starting pitcher Trevor Dubray.

Gering got two hits from Austin Abbott and then one apiece from Riley Schanaman, Ryley Hoke, and Dylan Radzymski.

Alliance with the win improved to 17-2 while Gering dropped to 6-6.

In the Juniors game it was Alliance downing B&C Steel 12-10.

Gering will play a JR/SR doubleheader in North Platte this afternoon starting at 3 p.m.

WESTCO baseball

The Zephyrs played a single nine inning game on the road at Douglas, Wyoming and picked up a 7-6 win in ten innings.

Trent Richter had the game winning RBI, a single that scored Kaden Leonard in the top of the tenth.

Overall on the night the Z’s collected 16 hits. Paul Panduro finished 4-5 with 2 RBI. Richter had three hits and drove in a pair. Harold Baez, Jack Jones, and Graham Robbins also collected multi-hit games.

Creighton Dike was the winning pitcher, working four plus innings of relief and allowing just one unearned run.

Panduro started and worked into the 5th inning.

With the win WESTCO now sits at 8-12 on the season and they’ll host the Cheyenne Mustangs tonight in a single nine inning game at Cleveland Field starting at 6 p.m.

The WESTCO Express Juniors last night lost two at home to Rapid City Post 320; the finals were 12-6 and 7-4.

Elsewhere (seniors)

Torrington 7, Bridgeport 6

Torrington 8, Bridgeport 4