Legion baseball roundup: Gering wins, Z’s fall, more TV tonight at KNEB

As we head towards our national holiday tomorrow we continue to enjoy America’s pastime with plenty of baseball.

On Tuesday night the Gering legion program swept their games against Bridgeport at Oregon Trail Park.

The B&C Steel Jr’s won the opening game by the final of 11-6 and then it was the Platte Valley Companies Sr’s taking care of business in short order winning in five innings by the score of 14-0.

In the win for PVC it was Jerod Balthazor tossing a five inning complete game shutout that included 9 strikeouts. Balthazor also ripped an RBI double at the plate.

Quinton Janecek and Jack Franklin each had two hits in the win and Anthony Walker picked up a two run single in the first inning.

For Bridgeport at the plate on Tuesday night you had Kolton Kriha with two hits.

Gering improved to 21-9-1 with the win. Gering will play again on Saturday with a Jr/Sr doubleheader at home against Ogallala.

Alliance wins at Cleveland Field over Z’s

This one took a while. The game started in May and finished up last night in extra innings with the Alliance Spartans picking up a big road win over the WESTCO Zephyrs 9-4.

After the rains came back in May the game was suspended. They picked up last night scoreless in the top of the third inning.

WESTCO appeared to take control in the sixth inning when Tate Carson smacked a three-run double to give the Zephyrs a 4-1 lead.

Alliance was able to respond with one in the seventh and then in the ninth inning down by two runs the Spartans got an RBI single from Chase King and Joel Baker tied it up with a sacrifice that scored Trevor Dubray.

On to the 12th inning and Alliance busted out for five runs; Caeson Clarke a game sealing two run single capped off the five run outburst.

Dubray got the win on the mound for Alliance with 5 1/3 innings of scoreless ball that included 11 strikeouts.

Creighton Dike threw 106 pitches in his 8 1/3 innings of relief allowing 8 runs, just three were earned.

More baseball tonight at KNEB

The Zephyrs look to bounce back as they welcome in Chadron at Cleveland Field.

This will be a Jr/Sr doubleheader with the Express taking on Chadron in game one at 5 o’clock followed by the Zephyrs game scheduled for 7:30.

We’ll have coverage on KNEB.tv, ALLO channel 15, and Mobius channel 1500 starting up at approximately 7:15 for the pregame show.