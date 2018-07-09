Legion baseball roundup: JR’s Area Tourney, WESTCO, Gering make up date

Here’s a look at legion baseball action from the weekend along with a look ahead to the early week schedule for area teams.

Juniors B-7 Tournament

There was plenty of action over the weekend and on into early this week for the Class B Area 7 Junior Legion Baseball Tournament being held at Bower Shankland Field in Alliance.

On Sunday it was the Alliance Spartans knocking off Gering B&C Steel by the final score of 6-2. Alliance broke open a 2-2 game with a four run fifth inning to advance to Tuesday night’s championship game.

Chase King tossed a complete game. He got the win allowing just five hits and two runs. King struck out four and walked just one.

Jack Franklin got the start and was saddled with the loss for Gering. Franklin worked five innings allowing seven hits, six runs (two earned) while striking out three and walking a pair.

Riley Schanaman was the top bat for Gering, he went 2-3 with a run scored. The lone RBI was credited to Jace Heimerman.

For Alliance, Joel Baker had three hits and Elias Gomez drove in a pair.

Gering will play Sidney tonight at 6 p.m. in an elimination game. The winner will advance to play Alliance tomorrow in the championship game at 4 p.m.

*** The Gering Platte Valley Companies SR’s will host Ogallala in a make-up game Tuesday night (tomorrow) starting at 6 p.m.

Zephyrs – Scottsbluff Screenprinting Tournament

After wins on Friday and Saturday over Northern Colorado and Buckley the WESTCO Zephyrs dropped a pair of games at Cleveland Field on Sunday to finish the Scottsbluff Screenprinting Tournament at 2-2.

In game one yesterday the Z’s fell to Fort Morgan by the final of 6-3. All the runs in the game were scored from the fifth inning on.

Creighton Dike took the loss for WESTCO, working 5 2/3 innings allowing six runs.

At the plate it was Paul Panduro, Ty Corr, and Nate Blackos recording two hit games.

Then to close out the tournament the Zephyrs fell to Thompson Valley, Colorado 4-1. Thompson Valley scored all four of their runs off Trent Richter in the fourth inning.

Richter took the loss in working a complete game.

There were a total of just seven hits combined for the two teams in this one.

WESTCO plays at the Rapid City Hardhats tomorrow afternoon in a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. KNEB will have coverage on 960, 100.3, and kneb.com starting at 3:45.

WESTCO Express – Spearfish Tournament

The Express dropped all four games over the weekend at the Spearfish Tournament. On Friday a 6-4 loss to Miles City, then two losses on Saturday; 8-6 to Rapid City Post 320 and 13-6 to Gillette Prep, and then yesterday they dropped their finale to the Casper Crush 3-1.

The Express will host Buckley in a doubleheader tomorrow night at Cleveland Field starting at 5 p.m.