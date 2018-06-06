Legion baseball roundup: scores, schedule

Here’s the scoreboard from last night:
Gering PVC 3 1 0 0 0 4 5 13
Sidney 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 4
WP: Chris Palomo 3.1 IP, 6 K, 1 BB, 1 H
Palomo 3-3, HR, 3 RBI
Brady Radzymski 2-3, 3 RBI
Dylan Radzymski 2-3, RBI, 1 R
Gering B&C Steel 1 6 1 0 5 13
Sidney 0 0 3 0 2 5
Alliance 14, Morrill 0
Alliance 12, Morrill 0
Tonight’s schedule:
WESTCO Zephyrs at North Platte (DH), 4:00/6:00
WESTCO Express vs. North Platte (DH), 3:00/5:00
Gering B&C Steel at Bridgeport, 5:00
Gering PVC at Bridgeport, 7:30…Coverage on KNEB.tv, ALLO 15, Mobius 1500 starting at 7:15 or 15 minutes prior to first pitch.
Alliance vs. Torrington, 6:00
Gordon at Morrill, 6:00