Legion baseball roundup: scores, schedule

Here’s the scoreboard from last night:

Gering PVC 3 1 0 0 0 4 5 13

Sidney 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 4

WP: Chris Palomo 3.1 IP, 6 K, 1 BB, 1 H

Palomo 3-3, HR, 3 RBI

Brady Radzymski 2-3, 3 RBI

Dylan Radzymski 2-3, RBI, 1 R

Gering B&C Steel 1 6 1 0 5 13

Sidney 0 0 3 0 2 5

Alliance 14, Morrill 0

Alliance 12, Morrill 0

Tonight’s schedule:

WESTCO Zephyrs at North Platte (DH), 4:00/6:00

WESTCO Express vs. North Platte (DH), 3:00/5:00

Gering B&C Steel at Bridgeport, 5:00

Gering PVC at Bridgeport, 7:30…Coverage on KNEB.tv, ALLO 15, Mobius 1500 starting at 7:15 or 15 minutes prior to first pitch.

Alliance vs. Torrington, 6:00

Gordon at Morrill, 6:00