Legion baseball roundup: scores, schedule

BY Chris Cottrell | June 6, 2018
Here’s the scoreboard from last night:

Gering PVC  3   1   0   0   0   4   5          13

Sidney              4   0   0   0   0   0   0           4

WP: Chris Palomo 3.1 IP, 6 K, 1 BB, 1 H

Palomo 3-3, HR, 3 RBI

Brady Radzymski 2-3, 3 RBI

Dylan Radzymski 2-3, RBI, 1 R

 

Gering B&C Steel    1   6   1   0   5          13

Sidney                            0   0   3   0   2           5

 

Alliance 14, Morrill 0

Alliance 12, Morrill 0

 

Tonight’s schedule:

WESTCO Zephyrs at North Platte (DH), 4:00/6:00

WESTCO Express vs. North Platte (DH), 3:00/5:00

Gering B&C Steel at Bridgeport, 5:00

Gering PVC at Bridgeport, 7:30…Coverage on KNEB.tv, ALLO 15, Mobius 1500 starting at 7:15 or 15 minutes prior to first pitch.

Alliance vs. Torrington, 6:00

Gordon at Morrill, 6:00

