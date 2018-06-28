class="post-template-default single single-post postid-320587 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

Legion baseball rundown

BY Chris Cottrell | June 28, 2018
Here’s a look at the legion baseball scoreboard from last night with a look ahead to the weekend schedule of games for area teams.

Wednesday games

Gering Platte Valley Companies 6, Chadron 3…Gering got multi-hit games from Dylan Radzymski and Ryley Hoke plus a 3 RBI game from Riley Schanaman as they improved to a season best six games over .500 at 15-9. Austin Abbott got credit for the win, working three innings and then Chris Palomo came on to strike out 9 in his four innings of relief.

Gering B&C Steel 15, Chadron 3…Huge game for Riley Schanaman. He went 5-5 with 4 RBI and two runs scored hitting out of the leadoff spot. Gering also got two hit games from Ryley Hoke and Anthony Walker. Jace Heimerman struck out six and didn’t walk anyone as he tossed a five inning complete game.

Elsewhere:

Alliance 9, Sidney 2

Bridgeport 20, Morrill 0

Bridgeport 24, Morrill 0

 

Upcoming schedule

WESTCO Zephyrs: Friday-Sunday at the Gillette WY Tournament. Friday vs. Colorado Warriors 2:30, Friday vs. Omaha Creighton Prep 5 pm, Saturday vs. Pol Play 5 pm, Saturday vs. Billings MT 8 pm

WESTCO Express: Tonight vs. Wheatland 7:30, Friday-Sunday hosting tournament action at Cleveland Field

Gering PVC: Saturday hosting Ogallala 3 pm

Gering B&C Steel: Saturday hosting Ogallala 1 pm

